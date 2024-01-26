Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Queer Eye: The Fab Five are back for more. Watch Bobby Berk's final episodes after season 8 premieres.

Griselda: The team behind Narcos is back with a new show. Sofia Vergara stars in the series, which is available to watch now.

Prime Video
ExpatsNicole Kidman leading a drama series? Say less! Watch her new show, streaming now.

The UnderdoggsSnoop Dogg is a football star coaching a peewee team for community service in the new film.

Starz
Hightown: The case is almost closed. Tune in to the third and final season, available to watch now.

Apple TV+
Masters of the Air: Fly over to watch the new nine-part series all about the men of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!