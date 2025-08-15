Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu

Alien: Earth: The sci-fi horror series is based on the Alien film franchise.

Prime Video

Butterfly: Daniel Dae Kim stars in the spy thriller series.

Netflix

Fixed: The adult animated comedy film follows a dog on his final hurrah.

Movie theaters

Highest 2 Lowest: Denzel Washington stars in his frequent collaborator Spike Lee's latest film.

Nobody 2: Bob Odenkirk is a workaholic assassin going on a family vacation in the sequel film.

Americana: Sydney Sweeney stars alongside Halsey in the action comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

