Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
ABC, Hulu
The Rookie: See what challenges the crew take on in the season 8 premiere.
HBO Max
The Pitt: Noah Wyle is back in his Emmy-winning role of Dr. Robby in season 2 of the beloved medical drama.
Industry: Watch the season 4 premiere of the drama series about working in finance.
Netflix
His & Hers: Tessa Thompson teams up with Jon Bernthal in the thrilling limited series.
Movie theaters
Greenland 2: Migration: Watch the sequel film starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin.
Primate: Head to the cinemas to see the horror film about a rabid chimpanzee.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
