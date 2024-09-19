Warner Bros. TV paying its teachers more: 'Abbott Elementary' gang reportedly getting "major" raises

There has been a rallying cry in this country to pay our educators more, and Warner Bros. Television has apparently listened — even though the Abbott Elementary cast only pretends to be teachers on ABC.

Deadline is reporting the cast of the show created by producer and co-star Quinta Brunson has gotten "major salary increases" for the fast-approaching fourth season of the series.

According to the trade, the six regular cast members of the series — Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter — have been given "big" per-episode bumps, in the "triple digit" percentage compared to the last season, in fact.

William Stanford Davis, who plays the wise-cracking janitor Mr. Johnson, was also given a "generous raise," according to the trade. He only became a series regular in the second season, but according to the trade, he will be pulling in $100,000 an episode.

School is back in session for the fourth season of Abbott Elementary on Oct. 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

