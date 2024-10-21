Warner Bros. TV chief gives updates on 'Harry Potter' series, 'Ted Lasso' season 4

Harry Potter fans have just gotten an update about Warner Bros.' planned TV series about the boy wizard.
Variety reports that while speaking at Mipcom in Cannes, Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey shared some tidbits about what to expect, and it seems the show plans to delve into the Potter world even more than the movies did.
Dungey also offered an update on the future of Ted Lasso, noting, "We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it's still early days."
"We had always been clear that we there wasn't going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren't feeling excited about it," Dungey said, "and I can tell you firsthand that he's in a place where he's feeling really excited and feels good about it"
