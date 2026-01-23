Want to know the best time for a bathroom break during a movie? There’s an app for that

Have you ever tried to time your bathroom break during a movie only to find out that you missed something important? There’s an app attempting to solve that problem “because movie theaters don’t have pause buttons.”

RunPee tells you the best time to “run and pee” during a movie without missing the best scenes.

The app features a timer that vibrates when “Peetimes” are coming up. It will then give you a synopsis of whatever you miss while you are gone.

RunPee also has a “Running Late” feature that will tell you what you missed during the first three minutes of your movie.

The app’s movie database currently has over 1,900 movies is updated weekly to include new releases.