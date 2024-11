Metallica In Concert - Las Vegas, NV LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs during a stop of the band's WorldWired Tour at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kirk Hammett owns one of the most famous guitars in ROCK, “Greeny”, the 1959 Les Paul that was originally owned by Peter Green, from Fleetwood Mac. Rumor has it Kirk paid over 2 million for the guitar. Check out the YouTube show where Kirk shows off his guitar collection...