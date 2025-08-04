Vince Neil back on stage for the first time in 10 months...

Vince Neil sang live for the first time in nearly 10 months Friday night, returning from an unspecified health scare that caused Motley Crue to postpone their Las Vegas residency.

Here’s fan-shot video from Neil’s seven-song set at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway. He shared the bill with Bret Michaels and Stephen Pearcy.

Is this well rested, or I don’t really want to be here???

Axel Lowe