Vin Diesel shares title, release date for next 'Fast and Furious' movie

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in a scene from the film 'The Fast and the Furious.' (Universal/Getty Images)

The next Fast and Furious movie is ready to race into theaters.

Universal has announced a new title and release date for its upcoming entry in the popular film franchise. The new movie will be called Fast Forever. It is set to debut in theaters on March 17, 2028.

Vin Diesel, who stars in and produces the franchise, took to Instagram on Friday to announce the news. He posted a photo of himself as Dominic Toretto and the late Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner from the 2001 original film, The Fast and the Furious.

"No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever," Diesel captioned the photo. "March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER."

The previous entry in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, premiered in theaters in 2023. It was directed by Louis Leterrier.

Diesel said in February 2024 that this 11th film in the series would mark the end of its main story.

"Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting," Diesel wrote on Instagram at the time. "This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.