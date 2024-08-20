Vertical Horizon lead singer plays impromptu acoustic set during lightening delay

SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Vertical Horizon, Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Gin Blossoms were set to play an outdoor show at The Bowl at Sugar Hill on Saturday night, but the weather had other plans.

A lightening delay sent fans into a parking garage to “shelter in place” about 30 minutes before the show was scheduled to start.

Because the lightening delay kept pushing the show’s start time, Vertical Horizon was not going to be able to play their set at all because the concert had to end by a certain time due to noise ordinances.

Vertical Horizon lead singer Matt Scannell surprised fans waiting out the storm in the parking garage with a few acoustic songs so that they didn’t miss the band’s set.