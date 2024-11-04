'Venom: The Last Dance' repeats at No. 1 with $26.1 million weekend

Venom: The Last Dance topped the North American box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $26.1 million and bringing its two-week total to $90 million.

The third and final film in the Venom franchise added an estimated $68.4 million overseas, for a global tally of $317 million.

Second place went to The Wild Robot, earning an estimated $7.6 million. Its six-week domestic tally now stands at $121.5 million and $269.1 million globally in its sixth week of release.

Smile 2 took third place, collecting an estimated $6.8 million in its third week of release. The animated sequel's domestic haul currently stands at $52.7 million and $109.8 million globally.

Conclave came in fourth with an estimated $5.3 million, bringing its North American gross to $15.2 million.

Rounding out the top five was Here, which marked the reunion of Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and director Robert Zemeckis, the team behind the 1994 box office smash Forrest Gump. However, the results were disappointing this time out. The drama only managed to deliver an estimated $5 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.

