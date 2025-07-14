Vanessa Hudgens expecting 2nd child with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their second child.

Hudgens shared the news in an Instagram post featuring photos of her bare baby bump, captioned simply: "Round two!!!!"

The couple welcomed their first child last year, following Hudgens' headline-making pregnancy reveal during the 2024 Oscars red carpet pre-show, which she co-hosted.

Wearing a fitted black gown, the High School Musical star debuted her baby bump live on air. Their baby was born in July, but Hudgens and Tucker have kept details about the child, including name and sex, private.

Hudgens and Tucker, a former professional baseball player, tied the knot in December 2023 during a destination wedding in Mexico.

Hudgens also recently announced that she is returning to the big screen.

She's set to star in and produce Quiet Storm, a dramatic thriller set in 1969 that explores themes of women's liberation, the Black Power movement, and Hurricane Camille.

The film marks Hudgens' first major role since becoming a mom.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.