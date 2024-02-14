Valentine's Day Playlist

Love Playlist

By Debra Green

Happy Valentine’s Day! Just sharing a few rock and roll love songs...and anti-love songs for those of you who aren’t feeling the love today.



Love Songs

David Bowie – Modern Love

The Rolling Stones – Wild Horses

U2 - One

Harry Nilsson – Without You

Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time

Boston – More than a Feeling

Led Zeppelin – All My Love

Aerosmith - I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing

Journey – Faithfully

Eagles – The Best of my Love



Anti-Love Songs

J. Geils Band - Love Stinks

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – I Hate Myself For Loving You

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way

Pearl Jam – Black

Nazareth - Love Hurts

Naked Eyes - Promises Promises

Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - So in Love

Def Leppard - Love Bites

Public Image Ltd. - This Is Not a Love Song


