Valentine's Day Playlist

Happy Valentine’s Day! Just sharing a few rock and roll love songs...and anti-love songs for those of you who aren’t feeling the love today.
Love Songs
David Bowie – Modern Love
The Rolling Stones – Wild Horses
U2 - One
Harry Nilsson – Without You
Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time
Boston – More than a Feeling
Led Zeppelin – All My Love
Aerosmith - I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing
Journey – Faithfully
Eagles – The Best of my Love
Anti-Love Songs
J. Geils Band - Love Stinks
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – I Hate Myself For Loving You
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way
Pearl Jam – Black
Nazareth - Love Hurts
Naked Eyes - Promises Promises
Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - So in Love
Def Leppard - Love Bites
Public Image Ltd. - This Is Not a Love Song