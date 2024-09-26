Unearthed Queen video

Freddie Mercury Singer Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991) and guitarist Brian May of British rock band Queen in concert at Wembley Stadium, July 1986. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) (Dave Hogan)

By Debra Green

Queen perform Son & Daughter, live at the Hammersmith Odeon, December 24, 1975.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!