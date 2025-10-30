The ultimate guitar collection is going up for auction...

Music Icons Auction Press Exhibition NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Kurt Cobain's Univox electric guitar played and destroyed by Cobain at Nirvana's July 13. 1989 concert at Maxwell's in Hoboken, New Jersey is displayed during Julien's Auction Music Icons Press Exhibition at Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square on May 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
By Axel Lowe

The late Jim Irsay’s legendary guitar collection, considered one of the most significant in history, will be auctioned off next spring at Christie’s New York. The collection includes iconic guitars owned by Kurt Cobain, David Gilmour, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, John Lennon, and more. With record-breaking guitars like Gilmour’s Black Strat and Cobain’s Smells Like Teen Spirit Mustang, the auction is expected to set a new world record for guitar sales. This event is anticipated to be the largest guitar auction in history, offering collectors a chance to own a piece of music history.

