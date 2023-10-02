U2 has jaw dropping opening night in Vegas

Believe the hype! My friend and former AJC Music Critic, Melissa Ruggieri was at U2′s opening night in Vegas and she said it was incredible!
>>READ MELISSA’S REVIEW OF “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” HERE!
The opening night of @U2 at @SphereVegas on Friday showcased the awesomeness of the venue - truly nothing like it - and a band proud to be there. Review and photos: https://t.co/igl5ZBVu9v #U2UVSphere #U2Sphere #U2LasVegas #U2 pic.twitter.com/JZqWmSJK7w— Melissa Ruggieri (@MRuggieriUSAT) October 1, 2023
