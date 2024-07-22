'Twisters'﻿ spins up $80.5 million debut with #1 opening weekend

Twisters twisted through the competition to grab the #1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend.

The disaster flick, a standalone sequel to 1996's Twister, brought it a total of $80.5 million during its debut frame, Variety reports. That's good enough for the third-biggest premiere weekend of 2024, following Inside Out 2 and Dune: Part 2, which opened with $154 million and $82 million, respectively.

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos, and is accompanied by a soundtrack filled with some of the biggest names in country music, including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and Jelly Roll.

Coming in at #2 in the box office was two-week champ Despicable Me 4, which brought its domestic total to $259 million with an extra $29 million. Inside Out 2, already the highest-grossing movie of 2024 and Pixar's highest-grossing worldwide film of all time, added $12.7 million to its now $596.4 million total.

A pair of horror movies rounded out the top five: Longlegs grabbed #4 with $11.7 million in its second week, followed by A Quiet Place: Day One, with $6.1 million in its fourth week.

