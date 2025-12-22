Sections
Last Songs Played
On Air
Mornings with Axel Lowe
English Nick
Kaedy Kiely
Debra Green
Contests
Contest Rules
Prize & Contest FAQs
Shop
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Traffic
Advertise With Us
More
2 Girls Talking
Furkids
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work With Us
(Opens in new window)
WSRV-FM Public File
(Opens in new window)
LAST SONGS PLAYED
Subscribe to 97.1 The River newsletter(Opens a new window)
97.1 The River facebook feed(Opens a new window)
97.1 The River twitter feed(Opens a new window)
97.1 The River instagram feed(Opens a new window)
Last Songs Played
On Air
Contests
Shop
Opens in new window
Advertise With Us
More
’Twas the Night Before Christmas
done Metallica style!
Enter Fullscreen
Expand
METALLICA
Metallica on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes)
(Randy Holmes/ABC)
By
Debra Green
December 22, 2025 at 11:43 am EST
On Air
View All
1-404-741-9797
54
°
290
Opens in new window
Download the 97.1 The River app
We've got a new beer collaboration!
Opens in new window
Get your River Gear here!
Opens in new window
The Other Side of the River
Opens in new window
Listen to alternative favorites from the 80s and 90s.
Opens in new window
Audio Temporarily Unavailable
You may be offline. Please check your connection and try again using the
Retry
button.
Cancel
Retry
Listen Live
Learn More
Share currently playing on Facebook (Opens a new window)
Share currently playing on Twitter (Opens a new window)