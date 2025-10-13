'Tron: Ares' tops box office; 'Roofman' in at #2

Tron: Ares, the third film in the Tron sci-fi franchise that started back in 1982, zoomed its way to #1 at the box office over the weekend.
According to Box Office Mojo, the movie, starring Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee and Evan Peters, took in $33.5 million over the weekend. However Variety notes that number is disappointing, given that the film was initially predicted to bring in as much as $50 million.
Channing Tatum's latest film Roofman debuted at #2 with $8 million. The only other top-10 debut was Soul on Fire, a faith-based film based on the true story of a man who survives being burned in a fire. It brought in $3 million, good enough for fifth place.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez's remake of Kiss of the Spider Woman failed to make the top 10, entering at #12 with a take of just under $919,000.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Tron: Ares -- $33.5 million
2. Roofman -- $8 million
3. One Battle After Another -- $6.675 million
4. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie -- $3.35 million
5. Soul on Fire -- $3 million
6. The Conjuring: Last Rites -- $2.9 million
7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Infinity Castle -- $2.25 million
8. The Smashing Machine -- 1.796 million
9. The Strangers: Chapter 2 -- $1.55 million
10. Good Boy -- $1.36 million
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.