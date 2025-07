Here are some more photos from the $3.695 million Ansley Park home.

i found a survey about personal pet peeves for the bathroom. check out the list:

1. Not replacing the toilet paper when it runs out.

2. Not flushing the toilet after using it.

3. Leaving the seat up

4. Too many cosmetics on the counter.

5. Hogging the bathroom or taking too long

6. Leaving toothpaste gobs in the sink.

7. Leaving spots on the mirror.

8. Leaving dirty clothes/towels on the floor.