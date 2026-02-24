Top Americana songs of all time

1: Eagles The Last Resort from Hotel California
2: Whiskeytown Houses on the Hill from Strangers Almanac
3: Counting Crows A Long December from Recovering the Satellites
4: The Rolling Stones Dead Flowers from Sticky Fingers
5: Steve Earle My Old Friend the Blues from Guitar Town
6: Natalie Merchant Sister Tilly from Keep Your Courage
7: Van Morrison Caravan from Moondance
8: Melody Gardot Your Heart is as Black as Night from My One and Only Thrill
9: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall In His Arms from The Marfa Tapes
10: Justin Townes Earle Harlem River Blues from Harlem River Blues