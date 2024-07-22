Top 10 Fast Food joints....

USA Today just asked their readers what their favorite fast food joint was and Del Taco was #1. Have you ever eaten at Del Taco? I never have, what should I get?

Here’s their Top 10, according to their readers. McDonald’s BK and Wendy’s didn’t make the list! I love all of those places, Mc Donald’s 2 cheeseburger meal is my go to.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Del Taco. There are around 600 locations in 18 states, but they’re mostly focused in the western states, plus Georgia and Florida.

2. KFC

3. Chick-fil-A. Which would’ve been far less surprising at #1.

4. In-N-Out. A lot of people would’ve also considered In-N-Out at the top.

5. Hardee’s

6. Captain D’s. There are around 500 locations in 22 states, but they’re mostly focused in the southeastern states. If you’re not familiar, it’s a seafood place.

7. Taco Bell

8. Popeyes

9. Zaxby’s

10. Arby’s. What’s more surprising: That Arby’s made a list of the BEST fast-food places . . . or that it made the list when other CLASSIC brands like Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Burger King, and Subway did not.