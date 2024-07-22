Top 10 Fast Food joints....

What is your favorite???

Del Taco (Source: Del Taco)

By Axel Lowe

USA Today just asked their readers what their favorite fast food joint was and Del Taco was #1. Have you ever eaten at Del Taco? I never have, what should I get?

Here’s their Top 10, according to their readers. McDonald’s BK and Wendy’s didn’t make the list! I love all of those places, Mc Donald’s 2 cheeseburger meal is my go to.

Here’s the Top 10:

1.  Del Taco.  There are around 600 locations in 18 states, but they’re mostly focused in the western states, plus Georgia and Florida.

2.  KFC

3.  Chick-fil-A.  Which would’ve been far less surprising at #1.

4.  In-N-Out.  A lot of people would’ve also considered In-N-Out at the top.

5.  Hardee’s

6.  Captain D’s.  There are around 500 locations in 22 states, but they’re mostly focused in the southeastern states.  If you’re not familiar, it’s a seafood place.

7.  Taco Bell

8.  Popeyes

9.  Zaxby’s

10.  Arby’s.  What’s more surprising:  That Arby’s made a list of the BEST fast-food places . . . or that it made the list when other CLASSIC brands like Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Burger King, and Subway did not.  

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!