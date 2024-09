Tommy Shaw talks with Kaedy about his history with Styx and why Damn Yankees won't reunite Tommy Shaw is back with Styx on Thurs September 19th, 2024 at The Forum River Center in Rome, GA.

Tommy Shaw was back with Styx this month at The Forum River Center in Rome, GA. I spoke with him before Styx played The Fabulous Fox last year. We talked about his memories of playing The Fox Theatre over the years and why there won’t be a Damn Yankees reunion. xo