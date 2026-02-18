Tommy is coming to the IMAX screens...

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Pete Townshend (L) and Roger Daltrey of The Who arrive for a party to celebrate the release of their new DVD "The Who: Tommy and Quadrophenia Live with Special Guests" at the Samsung Experience October 7, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Ken Russell‘s film adaptation of The Who‘s rock opera,Tommy, is set to make its IMAX debut on March 17th and 18th, to mark the movie’s 50th anniversary. The film features an all-star cast including Eric Clapton, John Entwistle, Keith Moon, Paul Nicholas, Jack Nicholson, Robert Powell, Pete Townshend, and Tina Turner. The story follows Tommy – portrayed by Who frontman Roger Daltrey– who becomes deaf, dumb and blind after witnessing his father’s murder at age six. His mother (played by Ann-Margret) and her lover (Oliver Reed) command him: “You didn’t hear it, you didn’t see it, and you won’t say anything to anyone.” Despite his handicap, Tommy defeats the Pinball Wizard (played by Elton John) and becomes champion. The two-day IMAX release celebrates five decades since the original film’s 1975 theatrical debut, which was inspired by the Who’s 1969 concept album of the same name.

Axel Lowe