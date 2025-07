LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 16: Music artist Tom Petty performs with his band The Heartbreakers during a sold-out show at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino August 16, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The great Tom Petty passed away in 2017 and his Encino home is now owned by Disney star Selena Gomez... Only Murders In Buildings, great show.

No, Petty’s Malibu home has hit the market, here’s the link to the Zillow listing....