Tom Hanks says fans constantly confuse him for Michael Keaton

Tom Hanks isn't Batman -- but apparently fans think he is.

The Oscar winner appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and revealed that despite being one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, fans confuse him for Michael Keaton "all the time."

"Yeah, me and him are, you know, some form of odd doppelgänger back from a long time ago," he explains. "They don't say 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to me exactly. But a lot of time, 'Hey, were you in that?' You know, I get that."

The two men do share a similar comedy background, and they came up in the business around the same time. In fact, Keaton revealed back in 2012 that he was up for a starring role in Splash, the 1984 Ron Howard hit that helped catapult Hanks to movie stardom. However, Keaton turned the role down so that he wouldn't get typecast in comedies after the success of 1983's Mr. Mom.

Some time ago, there were rumors Hanks was offered the role of the Caped Crusader before Keaton donned the cape and cowl in 1989's Tim Burton blockbuster Batman, which he recently reprised in The Flash.

However, Hanks poured cold water on that rumor on the Graham Norton Show, joking the very idea was "comical." Hanks clarified he was "never" offered the role, adding with a laugh, "Can you imagine me in that suit?"

