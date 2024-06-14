Tom Green returns to the spotlight with three new shows for Prime Video

Canadian actor and comedian Tom Green was a hot Hollywood commodity back in the day, and now with a trio of new Prime Video projects, he will be back in the spotlight.

The streamer announced the three Canadian Original projects, starring and directed by Green, including a stand-up special, a documentary about his career and a reality series about his life now.

Tom Green Country is the latter project, which follows him as he "pulls up stakes and relocates from the bright lights of Hollywood to a simpler life on his newly purchased country farm" in the Great White North.

"Joined by his 1,500-pound mule, a donkey and six chickens the reality series gives a heartwarming glimpse into the hilarious life on the farm – as only Tom Green can," Prime Video teases.

Both the comedy special and the documentary are as yet untitled.

The stand-up special "captures the iconic comedian's most recent 40+ city comedy tour across North America. From his hometown show in Ottawa, Canada, to stages across the US, Tom Green showcases his willingness to take risks, push boundaries and his ability to blend humor with heart."

Prime Video says the documentary follows the ups and downs of the Road Trip star's career "as a trailblazing influence on comedy, film, television, and internet culture."

The streamer adds, "With thousands of hours of digitalized personal footage, rare episodes, and unseen raw footage [of] past series and film, the documentary captures the early days of his humble beginnings in Canada, to stardom in Hollywood, as he goes full circle and returns to his roots moving from his LA home to a rural farm in the country."

