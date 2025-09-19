Tom Blyth, Russell Tovey on their new romance 'Plainclothes'

The Sundance award-winning film Plainclothes hits select theaters on Friday.

It is the first feature from director Carmen Emmi and stars Tom Blyth as Lucas, an undercover cop assigned to entrap and arrest gay men. Lucas finds himself caught in a double life when he falls for a target, Andrew, played by Russell Tovey.

Blyth told ABC Audio that Tovey is "an icon," and that he's always admired the actor — enough to even suggest him for the role when Emmi asked Blyth who should play the part.

"He was like, 'If you have any ideas for who could play Andrew, send them my way.' And pretty much the only person I came up with was Russell," Blyth said. "And when I did, Carmen said, 'It's funny because I really had him in mind when I was writing the role.'"

Tovey said the themes of the film are universal.

"It's proudly queer in its storytelling, it's also universal in their connection. We all want love, we all have forbidden fruit, we've all experienced that in our times, and it's families and it's your work and who you are at work, who you are with your friends, who you are with your lover," Tovey said. "We can all connect to this film on a total universal level."

Not only is the film relatable, its themes are "vital and necessary," Tovey says.

"The state of the world, the way that civil liberties are being reversed and rights are being stripped back and people are being demonized, we have to just keep showing queer representation and the existence and authentic lives of people. Otherwise you can deny that they're ever there and that's what's happening — people are being denied their existence."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.