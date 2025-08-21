Has anyone bought one of these 4″ records?

Tiny Vinyl is a new player in the vinyl revival market, offering miniature 4-inch records that can hold up to four minutes of music per side. Artists such as Black Sabbath, Ghost, Chappell Roan, Frank Sinatra, and The Rolling Stones are featured in their releases. Despite their small size, these fully functional records play at 33 RPM on a standard turntable and come with authentic jackets, cover art, and limited-edition numbering. Consumers can pre-order these unique releases through Target for $14.99 each.