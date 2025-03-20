Tina Fey vacations all year in trailer for Netflix comedy series 'The Four Seasons'

The teaser trailer for Tina Fey's new comedy series, The Four Seasons, has arrived.

Created and written by Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show arrives on Netflix May 1. It follows a year in the life of a group of longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.

Fey stars in the show alongside a star-studded cast that includes Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani.

"It is rare to find your soulmate. And yet, somehow, all six of us have done it," Forte says during a cheers to all of the main cast in the trailer.

The Four Seasons covers six old friends as they "head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up," according to its official synopsis. After being completely upended by the news, "we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone's dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface."

Made to be a heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships, the series is based on the 1981 film of the same name that was written, directed by and starred Alan Alda. Alda is also a producer and guest star in this new version of the story.

The show's cast also includes Erika Henningsen, Julia Lester, Ashlyn Maddox, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, Simone Recasner, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Chloe Troast, Jack Gore and Cole Tristan Murphy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.