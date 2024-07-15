"This is the season fans have been waiting for": Netflix goes behind the scenes with 'Stranger Things' season 5

Netflix celebrated the halfway point of production on Stranger Things' fifth season — and the eight-year anniversary of the debut of the first — with a behind-the-scenes compilation video Monday.

Starting with the first day of production back in January, the sneak peek shows cast members Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and more as they go back to Hawkins, Indiana, for the last time.

"I started on this when I was 10," Millie says in voice-over as she drives herself to set, noting, "I'm now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird."

As she rifles through her wardrobe, Sadie Sink, who plays Max, says wistfully of the last chapter, "We're just kind of savoring every single moment."

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, teases that while season 4 "was big, season 5 definitely feels bigger."

McLaughlin promises "100% the wait will be worth it" for the strike-delayed fifth season, while show co-creator Matt Duffer promises, "This is the season the fans have been waiting for, and we hope you're as excited as we are to get to tell the final chapter in this story."

The fifth and final season is expected to drop on the streaming service in 2025.

