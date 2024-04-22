This Earth Day, help save Oakland’s urban forest

Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery needs your help

According to Thrillist, the scariest place in Georgia is Oakland Cemetery Oakland's “old, eerie” vibe steeped in Civil War history makes it a top contender for scare stats There are rumors of some ghostly visitors that hang around the plots Visitors

By English Nick

Oakland has lost HALF its tree canopy in recent years due to drought, environmental stresses, natural disasters, and old age. Professional care for all our trees, including soil therapy, fertilization, watering, pruning, lightning protection, and replacement, costs Historic Oakland Foundation, a nonprofit organization, $40,000 per year. This Earth Day we are asking for your support to achieve our goal of raising $40,000 by making a gift to protect, preserve and re-establish our precious urban forest. The Antinori Foundation, Inc. and Primrose School of Grant Park have both generously pledged to match raised funds up to $12,500 and $4,000 respectively. You can make your tax-deductible gift online at oaklandcemetery.com/trees or by mail to 248 Oakland Avenue SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30312.  While we continue to plant new trees for future generations, we must preserve and protect Oakland’s mature tree canopy now before it’s too late. If we don’t complete these critical maintenance procedures, we will continue to lose the canopy and beloved legacy trees.

Nick English

English Nick

10AM-3PM

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!