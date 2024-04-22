This Earth Day, help save Oakland’s urban forest

Oakland has lost HALF its tree canopy in recent years due to drought, environmental stresses, natural disasters, and old age. Professional care for all our trees, including soil therapy, fertilization, watering, pruning, lightning protection, and replacement, costs Historic Oakland Foundation, a nonprofit organization, $40,000 per year. This Earth Day we are asking for your support to achieve our goal of raising $40,000 by making a gift to protect, preserve and re-establish our precious urban forest. The Antinori Foundation, Inc. and Primrose School of Grant Park have both generously pledged to match raised funds up to $12,500 and $4,000 respectively. You can make your tax-deductible gift online at oaklandcemetery.com/trees or by mail to 248 Oakland Avenue SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30312. While we continue to plant new trees for future generations, we must preserve and protect Oakland’s mature tree canopy now before it’s too late. If we don’t complete these critical maintenance procedures, we will continue to lose the canopy and beloved legacy trees.