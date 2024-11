Remembering Neil Peart | Rush’s Induction At The 28th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 18: Inductee Neil Peart of Rush arrives at the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt)

Within a ten month period, Neil Peart suffered family losses so devastating thet they left him a ghost - physically a man but with nothing.

So he got on his motorcycle and rode for fourteen months.

If you have never read this amazing book get into as soon as you can.

Cheers.

English Nick.