I always get excited when the add new emojis. This newest edition brings a shovel, the harp, a barren tree, a turnip, a fingerprint, a purple splatter, an exhausted face and the flag of Sark, an island off the coast of France in the English Channel. Yet what is still missing? A vinyl record and a cassette tape. They CDs, they have VHS tapes. No vinyl.

See the new emojis HERE