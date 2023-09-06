"There are evil people at this school!": Amazon drops full trailer to 'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V'

On Wednesday, September 6, Prime Video dropped the full, R-rated trailer to Gen V, its forthcoming spinoff of the Emmy-nominated skewed superhero show The Boys.

The video begins as if it's a college acceptance video to Godolkin University, the institution run by Vought International, the company who created the superhero team The Seven.

Clancy Brown appears as criminology professor Rich "Brink" Brinkerhoff and Shelley Conn as the school's dean, Indira Shetty, both addressing the incoming class.

"Let me assure you," Brink says, "... [W]e see something in you. Something you might not even see yourself -- even if you do have X-ray vision."

As the usual college crushes and rivalries play out, with the students hoping someday to be The Seven-worthy, so do some bloody — sometimes literally bloody — superpowers.

But something else is afoot. "There is evil at this school," one of the students says in the coming attraction.

Prime Video teases of the new class, "They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

The series, starring Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and Patrick Schwarzenegger, debuts September 29.

