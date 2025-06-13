'The Traitors' season 4 cast includes Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch from 'Love Island USA'

The cast for season 4 of The Traitors has been revealed.

Peacock announced the competitors in the upcoming season of the show on Friday. Among the reality TV stars and notable figures cast in the season are Donna "Mama" Kelce, Love Island USA star Rob Rausch and Big Brother winner Ian Terry.

Host Alan Cumming returns to host the all-star season 4, which includes members of the Real Housewives franchise, former Survivor and Big Brother players, actors and athletes.

Candiace Dillard Bassett, Caroline Stanbury, former Bachelor lead Colton Underwood, Dorinda Medley, Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Kristen Kish, Rob Cesternino, Lisa Rinna, Mark Ballas, Maura Higgins, Michael Rapaport, Monét X Change, Natalie Anderson, Porsha Williams, Ron Funches, Stephen Colletti, Tara Lipinski, Tiffany Mitchell and Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho make up the rest of the season 4 cast.

The Traitors has already been renewed for a fifth season. Its third season, which debuted on Jan. 9, premiered as the #1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen. The show also won two Emmys for its second season.

