'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' wins another weekend atop the box office

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is still winning at the box office.
The animated movie, the sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, topped the box office for a third straight week, taking in an additional $35 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It's already the year's highest grossing film in the U.S., with a total gross of over $355 million.
Project Hail Mary hung on to the #2 spot for the second week, taking in $20.5 million. A new release this week, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, came in at #3 with $13.5 million.
The Drama and You, Me & Tuscany rounded out the top 5 with $4.8 million and $3.8 million, respectively.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $35 million
2. Project Hail Mary – $20.5 million
3. Lee Cronin's The Mummy – $13.5 million
4. The Drama – $4.8 million
5. You, Me & Tuscany – $3.8 million
6. Hoppers – $2.9 million
7. Normal – $2.65 million
8. BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING – $1.8 million
9. Busboys – $1.65 million
10. Bhooth Bangla – $950,000
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