'The Summer I Turned Pretty' gets season 3 release date

This is 100% your release date, Connie baby.

Prime Video has announced the release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. The third season of the teen romance series will premiere on July 16. All 11 episodes of the final season will release on subsequent Wednesdays throughout the summer.

A new poster for the series has also been revealed. The love triangle of Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah is featured prominently on it. Lola Tung's Belly stands between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively. The poster features Jere kissing Belly on the cheek while Conrad looks on.

"We'll always have summer," the poster's tagline reads.

The hit show is based on the bestselling books by Jenny Han, who also serves as the series' showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. It tells the story of a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, and is "a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer," according to its official synopsis.

Han, Tung, Briney and Casalengo collaborated on an Instagram post made by Prime Video announcing the season 3 release date. "Summer is for lovers," the caption reads. "The final chapter begins July 16."

