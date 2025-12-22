'The Odyssey' official trailer finds Matt Damon as Odysseus on his way home

Matt Damon as Odysseus on the poster for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey.' (Universal Pictures)

This isn't an enchantment from a siren: the official trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has arrived.

Universal Pictures shared the brand-new trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Homer's epic poem on Monday.

The trailer, which is just under two minutes, finds Matt Damon starring as Odysseus.

"After years of war, no one could stand between my men and home. Not even me," Damon's Odysseus says in voiceover atop of scenes of Trojan War soldiers marching.

We then see Telemachus and Penelope, played by Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway, awaiting Odysseus' arrival.

The star-studded ensemble cast of The Odyssey also includes Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

Universal describes the adaptation as "a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," which will bring the foundational, classic story to IMAX screens for the first time.

Homer's The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus' 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father's throne.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, his first since the best picture Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer. He also produced the movie with his wife, Emma Thomas.

The Odyssey opens in movie theaters on July 17, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.