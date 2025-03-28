'The Legend of Zelda' live-action film gets release date

The Legend of Zelda film now has a release date.

Sony Pictures and Nintendo have announced the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular video game will arrive in movie theaters on March 26, 2027.

Wes Ball will direct the film, though no plot details or cast announcements have been shared. The project will be co-produced by Sony and Nintendo.

The film's release date was announced Friday via Nintendo's new Nintendo Today! app, which debuted during Nintendo Direct March 2025.

The Legend of Zelda franchise first launched in 1986. Its story centers on the characters Link and Princess Zelda, who set out to save the kingdom of Hyrule from the villainous Ganon.

A live-action film adaptation of the game was first announced in November 2023. The film's producer Shigeru Miyamoto posted at the time that he'd been working on the project for many years.

“We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it,” Miyamoto wrote.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.