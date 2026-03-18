'The Incredibles 3,' 'Lilo & Stitch 2' get summer 2028 release dates, 'Toy Story 5' shares new clip

Josh D'Amaro's first day as Disney CEO has brought about several new announcements from the company.

The upcoming third The Incredibles film and the second live-action Lilo & Stitch movie have received new release dates in summer 2028.

Lilo & Stitch 2 will release in theaters on May 26, 2028. Disney previously announced that a sequel to the successful movie was in development back in June 2025. The first live-action Lilo & Stitch movie opened on May 23, 2025, before it grossed over $920 million worldwide.

The Incredibles 3 has landed a new theatrical release date of June 16, 2028. The project was first announced at D23 Expo in August 2024, where Disney and Pixar revealed that Brad Bird would return to the franchise to helm its third movie. At the time, Disney said the film would release in spring 2026, and also confirmed Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson's return.

In other Pixar news, a brand-new clip from the upcoming Toy Story 5 has been released. The snippet finds the cowgirl Jessie (Joan Cusack) confronting her caretaker Bonnie's new smart tablet, Lilypad (Greta Lee).

"Me and the toys have been working all summer to try and get Bonnie to make friends with the Jordan twins across the street. But then you had to ruin it with all your stupid — you're not even listening to me!" Jessie says as Lilypad begins scrolling through a social media feed on her screen.

"Oh no, I was listening. I'm always listening. See?" Lilypad says, before she reads out a transcription of Jessie's rant, translates it into Spanish and even instantly turns it into a piece of rap music.

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on June 19.

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