'Ted Lasso' season 4 gets teaser trailer, Apple TV premiere date

Believe it — the teaser trailer and premiere date for Ted Lasso season 4 have arrived.

Apple TV has announced that the fourth season of its hit comedy series will make its global debut on Aug. 5. The streaming service also released the first trailer for the new season.

According to the streamer, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second division women's football team. The official description calls it Ted's biggest challenge yet.

"Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," the synopsis reads.

Jason Sudeikis is back starring as the titular coach. Also returning are fan favorites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

New to the show this season are Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The teaser finds Ted walking around in South London when he encounters an AFC Richmond fan.

"Welcome back, coach," the man says to Ted, who replies, "Thank you, sir."

"Too bad you're coaching a bunch of girls, ya wanker," the man tells him.

New episodes of Ted Lasso will premiere to Apple TV each Wednesday from Aug. 5 to Oct. 7.

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