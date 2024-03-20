In teaser to 'Alien: Romulus', everyone can hear you scream

On Wednesday, 20th Century Studios released a teaser trailer to Alien: Romulus, the latest incarnation of the sci-fi franchise started by Ridley Scott's 1979 classic Alien.

Promising to get the franchise "back to its roots," the studio teases, "While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The sneak peek begins with a creepy tracking shot inside that station along with the screams of its occupants. "Help me! Get it away from me!" a woman shouts. "I don't know what it is!" a panicked man replies.

The camera stops moving and focuses on one of the franchise's cryo-sleep tubes, broken and slathered with blood, before a voice says, "Run."

The teaser then cuts to frenetic clips of the salvagers trying to escape an infestation of facehuggers, the skittering life forms that can fatally impregnate an organism with a baby "chestburster" alien, as well as spooky, siren light-lit shots familiar to fans of Alien and its 1986 sequel Aliens.

Ridley Scott produced the new film, directed by Fede Álvarez, who called the shots on 2016's micro-budgeted horror blockbuster Don't Breathe.

The film's cast includes Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced from The Last of Us, Aftersun's Spike Fearn, and Shadow and Bone's Archie Renaux.

Alien: Romulus invades theaters August 16.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.