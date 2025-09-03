Team Osbourne or Waters?

Pushing back: Roger Waters pushed back against officials who criticized a costume that evoked memories of Nazi symbolism. (Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images)
By Axel Lowe

Roger Waters just lost some points in my book....

Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack has blasted Roger Waters after the PINK FLOYD co-founder claimed in an interview that he “never did” care about BLACK SABBATH and “couldn’t give a f&%k” about Ozzy.

While speaking with The Independent Ink, Waters said: “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever state that he was in his whole life. We’ll never know. Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense. The music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a f&%k.”

