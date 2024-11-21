Sylvester Stallone reportedly up for seasons 3 and 4 of 'Tulsa King'

Paramount+
By Stephen Iervolino

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's other hit show, Tulsa King, could reportedly be headed to a third and fourth season -- and beyond.

According to Variety, star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone is nearing a deal for at least two more seasons of the Paramount+ series, which has him starring as a displaced East Coast mob boss out of water in Oklahoma.

That said, there's no official word from the streamer, and the series has yet to be renewed.

Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, Vincent Piazza, Martin Starr, Dana Delany and Annabella SciorraYellowstone vet Neal McDonough and Marvel movie baddie Frank Grillo joined for the current second season.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!