Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert among 2025 Emmy presenters

Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Colbert are among the big names set to present at the 77th Emmy Awards.

CBS and the Television Academy announced on Tuesday the stars who will present the golden statuettes at Sunday's award ceremony.

Among the presenters are Tina Fey, Sterling K. Brown, Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Coolidge, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Walton Goggins, Tony Goldwyn, Kathryn Hahn, Justin Hartley, Jude Law, James Marsden, Leanne Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Paulson, Parker Posey, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, Sofia Vergara and Jesse Williams.

There will also be a Gilmore Girls reunion, as both Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are set to present ahead of the 25th anniversary of the beloved drama series.

Another TV mother-daughter duo presenting are Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones. As for other presenters, Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are set to take the stage, as are Charlie Hunnam and Evan Peters. Hunnam is the star of the upcoming season of Netflix's Monster series, while Peters is the show's original lead.

Comedian Nate Bargatze hosts the Emmys live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sunday. It airs on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

