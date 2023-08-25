Suspect arrested for stalking Drew Barrymore

Chad Michael Busto, who caused a scare during Drew Barrymore's recent appearance at a 92nd Street Y event, was arrested in Southampton, New York, on Thursday, August 24.

Barrymore was whisked off the stage by fellow actress Reneé Rapp during a 92nd Street Y appearance on Monday night, after Busto called Barrymore's name as he approached the stage. Busto was quickly removed from the premises, and the actresses returned.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Drew told Rapp onstage afterward, "I have a new definition of your sexiness. It's that level of protectiveness. That went full Bodyguard. You are my Kevin Costner!"

Busto was subsequently spotted riding a bicycle Wednesday in Sagaponack, asking residents for directions to Barrymore’s farmhouse. She was not at home at the time.

East Hampton police located him the next day and took him into custody.

Busto is facing a misdemeanor charge of stalking in the fourth degree and will appear in Southampton Town Justice Court Friday morning for arraignment.

Busto, of Washington, D.C., has a lengthy criminal record of arrests from around the country, including for stalking, harassment and criminal trespassing.

Incidentally, videos of a man matching Busto's description and identifying himself as Chad Michael Busto subsequently surfaced online, in which he's focused on Amber Heard.

One video shows him identifying himself, declaring loudly at a Walmart that he "has proposed" to the Aquaman star. "I'm still waiting for a reply, and I would like everyone's best wishes and luck in my endeavors," he said in part, as an employee tries escorting him from the premises.

