Survey says 92 minutes is Americans' ideal movie length

(NOTE LANGUAGE) After marathon movies like the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer and the nominated Killers of the Flower Moon, it seems Americans are longing for some shorter entertainment.

According to a new poll of 2,000 Americans that was conducted by Talker, the ideal length of a movie for our collective attention spans is 92 minutes.

For the record, movies that clock in at that length include 2004's Dodgeball, 1988's Beetlejuice and 1999's Toy Story 2.

Just 15% of those polled say movies should be more than 2 hours, the survey says.

Just 2% say a movie should be more than 2 and-a half hours long.

Incidentally, shortly after Pete Davidson rapped about his need for a short-a** movie on Saturday Night Live, Netflix posted a section dedicated to movies that get you in and out around 90 minutes.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

