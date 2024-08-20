'Suits' star Patrick J. Adams and more joining Michelle Pfeiffer in 'Yellowstone' sequel series

Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross on the streaming smash Suits, is suiting up to join the Yellowstone universe.

Adams has joined The Madison, the spin-off from series creator Taylor Sheridan that will star Michelle Pfeiffer.

Producers MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios also just announced that Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett and Amiah Miller have joined the cast of the show, which is described as "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

Adams will play Russell McIntosh, "a young investment banker who has followed the life path set before him from the start."

Chapman will play Paige McIntosh, "a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband."

Garrett will play Abigail Reese, "a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two," and Miller will play Abigail's eldest daughter, Bridgette.

