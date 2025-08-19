Stuntman set on fire for Pink Floyd album cover dies

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A on May 9, 2017 in London, England. The exhibition is an immersive, experimental journey through Pink Floyd's world, from high tech audio-visual events, objects, surreal landscapes, and the culture explosions that evolve throughout the exhibition. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Ronnie Rondell Jr worked on numerous films and TV shows including How the West Was Won, Ice Station Zebra, Twister and The Matrix Reloaded and was pictured as a businessman on fire on the cover of the 1975 album Wish You Were Here, having his moustache singed off during the shoot on the Warner Bros studio lot, died at 88.

His moustache was singed off during the shoot on the Warner Bros studio lot in Burbank, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in Hollywood in 1937, Rondell excelled in gymnastics and diving at school before entering the US Navy, where he specialized in scuba diving and mine force demolition.

He began as an extra before graduating to TV stunt work, eventually setting up Stunts Unlimited, which represented top motorcycle racers, car drivers, horsemen, pilots, aerial specialists and fight choreographers.